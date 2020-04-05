Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,499 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $94.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.05. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.343 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

