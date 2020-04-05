Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 14,983 VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF (NYSEARCA:LFEQ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 104,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 14,585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 11,129 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 13,419 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000.

LFEQ opened at $23.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. VanEck Vectors Long/Flat Trend ETF has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

