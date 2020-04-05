Jane Street Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its holdings in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,305 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Honda Motor by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Honda Motor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,148,000 after buying an additional 203,324 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Honda Motor by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,485,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Honda Motor by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 65,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HMC. ValuEngine lowered Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Honda Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $19.86 on Friday. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $34.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

