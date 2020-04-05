Jane Street Group LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Domo worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Domo by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,312,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after buying an additional 466,542 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Domo by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 909,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 519,725 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 528,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 70,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Domo by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 46,433 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domo alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Domo from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Domo from to in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domo from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of DOMO opened at $8.54 on Friday. Domo Inc has a 12 month low of $7.62 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative net margin of 72.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domo Inc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.