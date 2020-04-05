Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,477 Shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its position in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Investors Title worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 3rd quarter valued at about $458,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the fourth quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investors Title during the fourth quarter worth about $299,000. 41.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ITIC. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of ITIC opened at $108.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.76. Investors Title has a twelve month low of $97.00 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.21 and a 200-day moving average of $157.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.88 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 16.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Investors Title’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

Investors Title Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

