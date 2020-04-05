13,502 Shares in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.50% of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.
Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $21.52 on Friday. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.