13,502 Shares in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.50% of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $21.52 on Friday. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,378 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,378 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre
Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre
Flowers Foods, Inc. Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Flowers Foods, Inc. Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,783 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,783 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,833 Shares of Weibo Corp
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,833 Shares of Weibo Corp
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $686,000 Position in Cognex Co.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $686,000 Position in Cognex Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report