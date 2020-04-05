13,502 Shares in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF (NASDAQ:PY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.50% of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PY opened at $21.52 on Friday. Principal Shareholder Yield Index ETF has a 52 week low of $18.78 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

