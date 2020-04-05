Jane Street Group LLC Invests $463,000 in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,970 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,679 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after acquiring an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dorman Products by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 446,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,660 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Dorman Products by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 417,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,606,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Dorman Products by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,723 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,768,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DORM opened at $47.00 on Friday. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.49 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DORM. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, CL King raised shares of Dorman Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

