Jane Street Group LLC Sells 19,706 Shares of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF by 252.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 100,817 shares during the period.

FLMI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. Franklin Liberty Intermediate Municipal Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

