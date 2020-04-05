Jane Street Group LLC Makes New Investment in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 24,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 42.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 43,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARI stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.24. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The company has a current ratio of 57.38, a quick ratio of 57.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $816.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $81.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.47 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 68.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.40%.

In related news, Director Michael Salvati acquired 30,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $222,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,410.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $916,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.08.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. The company is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

