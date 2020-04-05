Jane Street Group LLC Buys 1,492 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNM. UBS Group upgraded PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $38.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.