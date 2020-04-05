Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEARCA FLMX opened at $13.01 on Friday. Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.