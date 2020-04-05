Jane Street Group LLC Buys 6,767 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 43.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Allegheny Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 320,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 158.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter.

ATI opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.29.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.70.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

