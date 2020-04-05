Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.01% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 44,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 1,044.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XTL stock opened at $57.55 on Friday. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.45.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,378 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 21,378 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre
Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre
Flowers Foods, Inc. Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Flowers Foods, Inc. Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC
Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,783 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 1,783 Shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,833 Shares of Weibo Corp
Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,833 Shares of Weibo Corp
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $686,000 Position in Cognex Co.
Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $686,000 Position in Cognex Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report