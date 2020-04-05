Jane Street Group LLC Invests $452,000 in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 131.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 997,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,340,000 after acquiring an additional 567,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 163.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after acquiring an additional 155,137 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,122,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,985,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after acquiring an additional 50,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBX opened at $13.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Greenbrier Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $12.89 and a 1 year high of $36.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $529.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.96.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GBX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

