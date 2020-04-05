Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) Position Cut by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,679 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OHI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,086,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,483,000 after buying an additional 1,496,657 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 284.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,792,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,996 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,620,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,992,000 after purchasing an additional 901,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,326,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,425,000 after purchasing an additional 683,246 shares in the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Craig R. Callen bought 5,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Also, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $24.10 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $45.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

