45,693 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,693 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the third quarter worth $361,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 59,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In related news, CEO Paul Black bought 33,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Also, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $453,743.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

MDRX opened at $6.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.