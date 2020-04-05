Jane Street Group LLC Takes $448,000 Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOK. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 331,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 192.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

TOK opened at $55.05 on Friday. iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93.

