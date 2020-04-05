AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) by 266.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,654 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AMAG Pharmaceuticals were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,714,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 197,535 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 727.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 802,607 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 705,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 727,387 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 213,067 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 452,961 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,514 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAG opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $13.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 142.32%. The business had revenue of $89.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.32 million. On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMAG Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Armistice Capital Master Fund acquired 30,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $344,570.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.29 per share, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 132,466 shares of company stock worth $1,161,050 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMAG shares. ValuEngine downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

