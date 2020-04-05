William Hill (LON:WMH) PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Goldman Sachs Group

William Hill (LON:WMH) had its target price decreased by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 120 ($1.58) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the gambling company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of William Hill in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 130 ($1.71) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of William Hill from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on shares of William Hill in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 209.14 ($2.75).

Shares of LON WMH opened at GBX 68.80 ($0.91) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 120.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.27. William Hill has a 52-week low of GBX 28.63 ($0.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72). The stock has a market capitalization of $601.44 million and a P/E ratio of -22.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a GBX 5.34 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from William Hill’s previous dividend of $2.66. William Hill’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.23%.

In other William Hill news, insider Gordon Wilson bought 25,000 shares of William Hill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,750 ($12,825.57).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

