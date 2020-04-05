UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UNITE Group (LON:UTG) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 932 ($12.26) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.79) target price on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,320 ($17.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of UNITE Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of UNITE Group to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,202.75 ($15.82).

Shares of LON:UTG opened at GBX 740 ($9.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -23.49. UNITE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 577 ($7.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.77). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,032.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,151.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a GBX 22.95 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from UNITE Group’s previous dividend of $10.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. UNITE Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.05%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,170 ($15.39) per share, with a total value of £23,400 ($30,781.37).

About UNITE Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Analyst Recommendations for UNITE Group (LON:UTG)

