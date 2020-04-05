Unilever (LON:ULVR) Lifted to Equal weight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR) to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 4,420 ($58.14) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,220 ($55.51).

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 4,150 ($54.59) price objective (down from GBX 4,550 ($59.85)) on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,850 ($50.64) price objective on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,750 ($62.48) to GBX 4,400 ($57.88) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,585.91 ($60.33).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,037 ($53.10) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,252.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,494.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.49. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,583.50 ($47.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,333 ($70.15). The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of GBX 34.72 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Susan Kilsby bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,567 ($60.08) per share, with a total value of £57,087.50 ($75,095.37). In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,730,896.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

