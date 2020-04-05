Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ULE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ultra Electronics to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.57) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,117.13 ($27.85).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 1,885 ($24.80) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,938.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,057.03. Ultra Electronics has a twelve month low of GBX 1,446 ($19.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.51%.

In other Ultra Electronics news, insider Martin Broadhurst purchased 500 shares of Ultra Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,485 ($19.53) per share, with a total value of £7,425 ($9,767.17).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

