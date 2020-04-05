Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 452 ($5.95) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 402 ($5.29).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TM17. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Team17 Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 489.40 ($6.44).

Shares of Team17 Group stock opened at GBX 535 ($7.04) on Wednesday. Team17 Group has a 52-week low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The stock has a market capitalization of $686.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 504.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 399.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

