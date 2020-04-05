JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Price Target to GBX 515

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 515 ($6.77) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SSPG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised SSP Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 605.56 ($7.97).

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 264 ($3.47) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 442.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 600.65. SSP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 136.80 ($1.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 751.07 ($9.88).

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

