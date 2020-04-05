Sanford C. Bernstein Cuts SSE (LON:SSE) Price Target to GBX 1,500

SSE (LON:SSE) had its price objective lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of SSE to an equal weight rating and set a GBX 1,620 ($21.31) price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SSE to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,453.43 ($19.12).

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,073 ($14.11) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,441.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,382.88. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,703 ($22.40).

In other news, insider Melanie Smith purchased 901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,506 ($19.81) per share, with a total value of £13,569.06 ($17,849.33).

SSE Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

