UBS Group Cuts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 550

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Sage Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 685.91 ($9.02).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 558.20 ($7.34) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 662.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 709.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.