UBS Group Cuts The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Price Target to GBX 550

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) had its price target cut by UBS Group from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 550 ($7.23) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 680 ($8.95) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 710 ($9.34) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Sage Group to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 770 ($10.13) to GBX 820 ($10.79) in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 685.91 ($9.02).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 558.20 ($7.34) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 662.30 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 709.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7.32 ($0.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.87).

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 621 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £31,050 ($40,844.51).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

See Also: LIBOR

Analyst Recommendations for The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Position Cut by Jane Street Group LLC
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Position Cut by Jane Street Group LLC
45,693 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
45,693 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $448,000 Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $448,000 Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC
William Hill PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Goldman Sachs Group
William Hill PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Goldman Sachs Group
UNITE Group Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group
UNITE Group Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report