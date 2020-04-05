DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 370 ($4.87).
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of DS Smith to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.74).
Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 254.70 ($3.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.46. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.
DS Smith Company Profile
DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.
