DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DS Smith (LON:SMDS) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 325 ($4.28) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 370 ($4.87).

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DS Smith from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of DS Smith to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 360 ($4.74).

Shares of LON:SMDS opened at GBX 254.70 ($3.35) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 309.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 352.46. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

