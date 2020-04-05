Peel Hunt Reaffirms Add Rating for Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Safestore (LON:SAFE) in a research note released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut Safestore to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Numis Securities cut Safestore to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Safestore from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Safestore has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 795 ($10.46).

Get Safestore alerts:

Shares of SAFE stock opened at GBX 654 ($8.60) on Thursday. Safestore has a 1-year low of GBX 501 ($6.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 886.89 ($11.67). The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 742.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 738.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

About Safestore

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pièce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.