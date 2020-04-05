Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 598 ($7.87) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 790 ($10.39).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded Shaftesbury to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 815.13 ($10.72).

LON SHB opened at GBX 591.50 ($7.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.59. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 758.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 879.61.

About Shaftesbury

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

Read More: No Load Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Position Cut by Jane Street Group LLC
Omega Healthcare Investors Inc Position Cut by Jane Street Group LLC
45,693 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
45,693 Shares in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc Bought by Jane Street Group LLC
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $448,000 Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF
Jane Street Group LLC Takes $448,000 Position in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC
AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC
William Hill PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Goldman Sachs Group
William Hill PT Lowered to GBX 120 at Goldman Sachs Group
UNITE Group Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group
UNITE Group Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report