Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 598 ($7.87) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 790 ($10.39).

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SHB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Shaftesbury from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital upgraded Shaftesbury to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 815.13 ($10.72).

LON SHB opened at GBX 591.50 ($7.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.59. Shaftesbury has a 1-year low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 758.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 879.61.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

