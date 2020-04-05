JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Target Price to GBX 330

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 330 ($4.34) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SMDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut DS Smith to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DS Smith to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 325 ($4.28) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut DS Smith to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 360 ($4.74).

Shares of LON SMDS opened at GBX 254.70 ($3.35) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 309.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 352.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DS Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. DS Smith’s payout ratio is 0.70%.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

