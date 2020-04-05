JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Target Price to GBX 900

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Shaftesbury to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Shaftesbury to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 815.13 ($10.72).

LON:SHB opened at GBX 591.50 ($7.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59. Shaftesbury has a 52 week low of GBX 559 ($7.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 992.50 ($13.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 758.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 879.61.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

