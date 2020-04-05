SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Lifted to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 878 ($11.55) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 978 ($12.87).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 887.21 ($11.67).

Shares of LON:SGRO opened at GBX 745.40 ($9.81) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.01. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 641.80 ($8.44) and a one year high of GBX 945.16 ($12.43). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 818.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 847.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 14.40 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.27%.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

