Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.58% of Armstrong World Industries worth $26,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period.

AWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas upgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $67.95 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries Inc has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $111.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.35 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 76.46% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries Inc will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

