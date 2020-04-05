Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 238,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,916 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $26,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after purchasing an additional 418,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,092,000 after purchasing an additional 86,698 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 670,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,979 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,464,000 after purchasing an additional 33,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 352,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,089,000 after purchasing an additional 29,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KALU shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.25. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $54.54 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

