Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,251,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.33% of Callaway Golf worth $26,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 282.5% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 739,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,667,000 after buying an additional 545,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,846,000 after buying an additional 518,647 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 490,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after buying an additional 311,214 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Callaway Golf by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 304,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 221,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Callaway Golf in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Callaway Golf from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a report on Sunday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 72.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 24,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $536,416.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,519.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

