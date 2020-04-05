Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 485,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Belden were worth $26,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Belden by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,389,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,435,000 after purchasing an additional 348,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Belden by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 39,814 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. SunTrust Banks raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Longbow Research raised Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Belden in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cross Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of BDC opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.15. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.54 and a 52 week high of $62.28.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $549.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.73 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

