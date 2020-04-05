Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 12.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 150,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 51,471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSSC stock opened at $29.72 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $48.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1553 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

