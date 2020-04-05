Critical Survey: Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Bancorp 34 (NASDAQ:BCTF) and Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Citizens Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 3.56% 4.30% 0.51% Citizens Community Bancorp 12.55% 7.41% 0.76%

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citizens Community Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Citizens Community Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bancorp 34 and Citizens Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Citizens Community Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Citizens Community Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.61 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Citizens Community Bancorp $75.40 million 0.82 $9.46 million $0.96 5.76

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts and related services, including online cash management. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land development loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, and consumer and other loans. It operates 4 full-service banking centers, including 1 each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and 2 in Maricopa County, Arizona, as well as 10 residential mortgage and commercial loan production offices in Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Oregon, and Washington. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers various loan products, such as commercial real estate, agricultural real estate and non-real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit facilities. In addition, it provides a portfolio of investments, such as U.S. government sponsored agency securities, bonds and other obligations issued by states and their political subdivisions, and mortgage-backed securities. Further, the company offers Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 27 full-service branches. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

