Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 305,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 12,427 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Matson were worth $12,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Matson by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MATX opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Matson Inc has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). Matson had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Matson Inc will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Matson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Matson from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Matson

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

