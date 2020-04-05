Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Sells $150,625.00 in Stock

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SPAR opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $380.87 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Spartan Motors alerts:

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at $7,134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spartan Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter valued at $265,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Spartan Motors Company Profile

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.