Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Sells $150,625.00 in Stock

Spartan Motors Inc (NASDAQ:SPAR) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $150,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,725,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of SPAR opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Spartan Motors Inc has a 1 year low of $8.44 and a 1 year high of $20.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $380.87 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 1.52.
Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $178.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
Spartan Motors Company Profile
Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.
Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.