Insider Buying: Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Acquires $159,941.05 in Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $159,941.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 57,300 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,269.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 38,465 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, for a total transaction of $130,781.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 300,000 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.14 per share, for a total transaction of $942,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,086 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,048.52.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 167,983 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $532,506.11.

On Monday, March 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 81,292 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $330,858.44.

On Thursday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 221,486 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $910,307.46.

On Monday, March 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,100 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.61 per share, with a total value of $5,071.00.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,847 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $471,111.94.

On Friday, February 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $2,056.00.

Shares of PPR stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

