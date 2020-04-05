AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $176,394.24 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $176,394.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,114,940.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of AlarmCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total value of $846,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $37.84 on Friday. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.65.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AlarmCom by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

