Thomas Ronald Palmer Sells 4,000 Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $47.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52-week low of $29.77 and a 52-week high of $52.49.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 264.1% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

