Arash Ferdowsi Sells 125,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,231,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Arash Ferdowsi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 18th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 39,521 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $673,042.63.
- On Monday, March 16th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57.
- On Monday, February 24th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00.
Shares of DBX stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -138.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.20.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,160,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $17,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 148,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.
About Dropbox
Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.