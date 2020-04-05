Arash Ferdowsi Sells 125,000 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $2,231,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arash Ferdowsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 18th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 39,521 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $673,042.63.

On Monday, March 16th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 66,119 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $1,126,006.57.

On Monday, February 24th, Arash Ferdowsi sold 250,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -138.15 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Dropbox Inc has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,392,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,063 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $31,160,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth about $17,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,829,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after acquiring an additional 148,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

