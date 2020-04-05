Theodore Blegen Sells 920 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total value of $149,573.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,523,862.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $225,280.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Theodore Blegen sold 49 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.81, for a total value of $9,202.69.

On Monday, February 10th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,611 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total value of $291,703.77.

On Thursday, February 6th, Theodore Blegen sold 12,096 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total value of $2,222,640.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Theodore Blegen sold 1,784 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.12, for a total value of $323,118.08.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Theodore Blegen sold 915 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $161,945.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $153.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.20. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.84 and a 52-week high of $193.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,881,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,489,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,110.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 229,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,854,000 after purchasing an additional 210,539 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,138,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,710,000 after buying an additional 187,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 908,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,686,000 after buying an additional 89,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

