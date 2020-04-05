Bradley L. Campbell Sells 15,003 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $136,377.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 363,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,797.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of FOLD opened at $9.33 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.33.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $55.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.01 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 195.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,154,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,468,000 after buying an additional 2,000,176 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 18.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,581,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,881,000 after buying an additional 1,783,202 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,229,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,372,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,852,000 after buying an additional 1,007,617 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOLD. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

