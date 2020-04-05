Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HNR1. Deutsche Bank set a €145.00 ($168.60) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €151.00 ($175.58) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €133.00 ($154.65) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays set a €120.60 ($140.23) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Commerzbank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €136.97 ($159.27).

FRA:HNR1 opened at €125.50 ($145.93) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €149.98 and a 200 day moving average of €162.80. Hannover Re has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($135.31).

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

