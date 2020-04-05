Rational (FRA:RAA) Given a €645.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAA has been the subject of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €460.00 ($534.88) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €545.00 ($633.72) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €565.00 ($656.98) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rational in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €566.20 ($658.37).

RAA opened at €461.60 ($536.74) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €561.08 and a 200-day moving average price of €655.29. Rational has a twelve month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a twelve month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

