JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Siemens (FRA:SIE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America set a €142.00 ($165.12) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €118.00 ($137.21).

FRA SIE opened at €76.33 ($88.76) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €86.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €104.01. Siemens has a 1 year low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 1 year high of €133.39 ($155.10).

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

