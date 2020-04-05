Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Down 8.3%

Posted by on Apr 5th, 2020

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) dropped 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.65, approximately 1,468,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,763,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. The firm has a market cap of $442.56 million, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 525,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $2,361,717.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,398,215 shares in the company, valued at $10,767,985.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan K. Barnes sold 12,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $55,757.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 874,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,165.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 546,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,517 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. State Street Corp raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,982,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,387,000 after acquiring an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 32,667.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,888,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,700 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 246,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 76,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

